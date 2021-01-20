Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 3:58AM CST until January 20 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…Icy Mix Expected This Morning Across the Higher Terrain and

Adjacent Plains…

.Precipitation will become widespread through this morning as

temperatures drop to near and just below freezing. Rain will mix

with and change over the freezing rain in the higher terrain and

foothills of the Davis, Delaware, and Guadalupe Mountains. Ice

accumulations could near a quarter inch in the Davis Mountains.

Light snow is also possible in the Guadlupe Mountains with

accumulations under an inch. Precipitation will switch back to

rain as temperatures warm above freezing late this morning.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains. Ice

accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson, Marfa Plateau, Davis, and

Davis Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN…Until Noon CST /11 AM MST/ today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing of bridges and

overpasses may create hazardous driving conditions which could

impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.