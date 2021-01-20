Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 3:58AM CST until January 20 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…Icy Mix Expected This Morning Across the Higher Terrain and
Adjacent Plains…
.Precipitation will become widespread through this morning as
temperatures drop to near and just below freezing. Rain will mix
with and change over the freezing rain in the higher terrain and
foothills of the Davis, Delaware, and Guadalupe Mountains. Ice
accumulations could near a quarter inch in the Davis Mountains.
Light snow is also possible in the Guadlupe Mountains with
accumulations under an inch. Precipitation will switch back to
rain as temperatures warm above freezing late this morning.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains. Ice
accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson, Marfa Plateau, Davis, and
Davis Mountains Foothills.
* WHEN…Until Noon CST /11 AM MST/ today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing of bridges and
overpasses may create hazardous driving conditions which could
impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.