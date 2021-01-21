Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 10:40PM MST until January 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility below one mile, with periods of dense fog and

visibilities one quarter mile or less.

* WHERE…Portions of Sierra, Dona Ana, Otero, and Luna Counties

in southern New Mexico. Portions of El Paso and Hudspeth

Counties in far west Texas.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Poor driving conditions are expected, especially along

I-25 along the Rio Grande valley and I-10 between Deming and El

Paso. Driving may become hazardous during the Friday morning

commute.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less

than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low- beam

headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and vehicles

ahead of you.