Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 3:23AM MST until January 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Visibility below one mile, with periods of dense fog
and visibilities one quarter mile or less.
* WHERE…Portions of Sierra, Dona Ana, Otero, and Luna Counties
in southern New Mexico. Portions of El Paso and Hudspeth
Counties in far west Texas.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Poor driving conditions are expected, especially
along I-25 along the Rio Grande valley and I-10 between Deming
and El Paso. Driving may become hazardous during the Friday
morning commute.
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less
than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low- beam
headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and vehicles
ahead of you.