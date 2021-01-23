Special Weather Statement issued January 23 at 7:40PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

An active weather pattern is set to begin through the middle of

next week as a pair of storm systems are expected to impact the

area. The first storm will arrive Sunday, lasting into early

Monday morning. The second, more impactful system, expected to

arrive late Monday, lasting through early Wednesday. The biggest

impacts look to occur over the mountains but all areas could see

at least some minor impacts from wind and snow.

Sunday into Monday…

The first system will bring light to moderate snowfall

accumulations to the Gila region, including Silver City, with

rain and snow beginning prior to sunrise. Snow levels will

decrease from 7000 feet to around 5500 feet by evening. Elsewhere

across Southern NM and Far West Texas, scattered showers with a

few thunderstorms will be possible associated with a strong cold

front with best chances for rain west of the Rio Grande. Wind

gusts up to 55 MPH will be possible with these showers and areas

east of the Rio Grande with the frontal passage Sunday afternoon.

The Sacramento Mountains could see light snowfall accumulations,

but blowing snow could reduce visibility. Except for the

mountains, rain and snow should decrease during the overnight

hours; however, windy conditions will continue, especially for

east slope locations east of the Rio Grande.

Late Monday into Early Wednesday…

The stronger system arrives Monday night with precipitation

starting across the Gila before gradually spreading east

throughout the day and into the evening. Areas west of the divide,

and especially the Gila, will see the greatest impacts with up to

8 to 12 inches of snow possible in the higher elevations along

with 1 to 3 inches in the lowlands. East of the Continental

Divide, snow showers will be possible, even in the lowlands, but

amounts look light at this time, except for the Sacramento

Mountains where 4 to 8 inches of of snow will be possible. Winds

will not be as strong with this system, but breezy conditions will

lead to areas of blowing snow and poor visibilities.

Continue to monitor the forecast for updates along with watches,

warning, and advisories. Travel impacts are likely, especially for

the second system.