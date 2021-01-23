Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:51PM MST until January 25 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH
expected. Gusts up to 55 MPH will be possible along east slope
locations.
* WHERE…Southern Otero and Dona Ana county in New Mexico and
El Paso and Hudspeth county in far west Texas.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 6 PM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 2PM and 9PM
Sunday. Windy conditions will cause difficult driving
conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and decorations
may be blown around or damaged. Areas of blowing dust could
reduce visibility.
Difficult driving conditions possible, use extra caution when
driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure
outdoor objects.