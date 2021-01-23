Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:51PM MST until January 25 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH

expected. Gusts up to 55 MPH will be possible along east slope

locations.

* WHERE…Southern Otero and Dona Ana county in New Mexico and

El Paso and Hudspeth county in far west Texas.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 6 PM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 2PM and 9PM

Sunday. Windy conditions will cause difficult driving

conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and decorations

may be blown around or damaged. Areas of blowing dust could

reduce visibility.

Difficult driving conditions possible, use extra caution when

driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure

outdoor objects.