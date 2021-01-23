Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 9:45PM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…A Winter Storm is expected to bring snow to the Gila and

Sacramento Mountains…

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which

is in effect from 4 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.

* TIMING…Sunday evening into Monday morning.

* MAIN IMPACT…Up to an inch of snow below 7500 feet and 1 to 4

inches above 7500 feet along with areas of blowing snow

creating possible white out conditions.

* OTHER IMPACT…Winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that

periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be

prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use

caution while driving.