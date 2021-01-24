High Wind Warning issued January 24 at 3:49AM CST until January 25 at 5:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 4 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
