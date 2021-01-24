Wind Advisory issued January 24 at 10:29PM MST until January 25 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH
expected. Gusts up to 55 MPH will be possible along the
eastern slopes of area mountains.
* WHERE…Southern Otero and Dona Ana county in New Mexico and
El Paso and Hudspeth county in far west Texas.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will continue until
1AM Monday. Windy conditions will make travel hazardous along
highways. Loose outdoor objects and decorations may be blown
around or damaged. Patchy areas of blowing dust could reduce
visibility.
Difficult driving conditions possible, use extra caution when
driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure
outdoor objects.