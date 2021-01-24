Wind Advisory issued January 24 at 3:49AM CST until January 25 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
