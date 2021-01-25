High Wind Warning issued January 25 at 2:05PM CST until January 25 at 5:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45

mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM MST this

afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.