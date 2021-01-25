High Wind Warning issued January 25 at 2:05PM CST until January 25 at 5:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45
mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM MST this
afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.