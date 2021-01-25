Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:05PM CST until January 25 at 5:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eddy County Plains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor,
and Eastern Culberson County.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM CST /4 PM MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle.