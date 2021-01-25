Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 5:36PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected Across the Higher Elevations of the

Gila Region, Sacramento Mountains, and New Mexico Bootheel…

.A winter storm system will impact the area through Tuesday with

gusty winds and significant mountain snowfall. 6 to 12 inches of

snow will be likely across the Gila Region and Sacramento

Mountains with 6 to 10 inches possible in the New Mexico Bootheel.

The highest snow accumulations will occur tonight as a band of

heavy snow moves through. Lowland locations along and west of the

Continental Divide may see a few inches of snow as well. Snow is

expected to come to an end Tuesday night. Winds will also gust

around 30 mph for much of the period.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches with isolated higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of the Sacramento Mountains in south central

New Mexico, including Mescalero and Cloudcroft.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur

tonight as a band of heavy snow moves through starting after 10

PM. Gusty winds around 35 mph may create blowing snow and

whiteout conditions at times.

covered and potentially impassable in some places. Avoid travel

if possible, but keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency if you must travel. The

latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1.