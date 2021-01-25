Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:29PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected Across the Higher Elevations of the

Gila Region, Sacramento Mountains, and New Mexico Bootheel…

.A winter storm system will impact the area today and Tuesday

with gusty winds and significant mountain snowfall. 8 to

12 inches of snow will be likely across the Gila Region and

Sacramento Mountains with 6 to 10 inches possible in the New

Mexico Bootheel. The highest snow accumulations will occur Monday

evening as a band of heavy snow moves through. Lowland locations

along and west of the Continental Divide may see a few inches of

snow as well. Snow is expected to come to an end Tuesday night.

Winds will also gust around 30 mph for much of the period.

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…The eastern slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in

south central New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation will occur

this evening as a band of heavy snow moves through. Otherwise,

light snow will fall off and on today through Tuesday.

while traveling as roadways will become slick. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.