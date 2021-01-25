Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:29PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Significant Snow Expected Across the Higher Elevations of the

Gila Region, Sacramento Mountains, and New Mexico Bootheel…

.A winter storm system will impact the area today and Tuesday

with gusty winds and significant mountain snowfall. 8 to

12 inches of snow will be likely across the Gila Region and

Sacramento Mountains with 6 to 10 inches possible in the New

Mexico Bootheel. The highest snow accumulations will occur Monday

evening as a band of heavy snow moves through. Lowland locations

along and west of the Continental Divide may see a few inches of

snow as well. Snow is expected to come to an end Tuesday night.

Winds will also gust around 30 mph for much of the period.

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of the southwestern New Mexico lowlands in

Hidalgo, southern Grant, Luna, and western Sierra Counties,

including Lordsburg, Deming, Hillsboro, and Hachita.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation will occur

later this evening as a band of heavy snow moves through. Light

snow will then fall off and on through the overnight hours and

into the day on Tuesday. Wind gusts around 30 mph will also

cause reduce visibility.

while traveling as roadways will become slick. Portions of

Interstate 10 may be impacted by snow. The latest road conditions

for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling

5 1 1.