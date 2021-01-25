Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:29PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Significant Snow Expected Across the Higher Elevations of the
Gila Region, Sacramento Mountains, and New Mexico Bootheel…
.A winter storm system will impact the area today and Tuesday
with gusty winds and significant mountain snowfall. 8 to
12 inches of snow will be likely across the Gila Region and
Sacramento Mountains with 6 to 10 inches possible in the New
Mexico Bootheel. The highest snow accumulations will occur Monday
evening as a band of heavy snow moves through. Lowland locations
along and west of the Continental Divide may see a few inches of
snow as well. Snow is expected to come to an end Tuesday night.
Winds will also gust around 30 mph for much of the period.
* WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of the southwestern New Mexico lowlands in
Hidalgo, southern Grant, Luna, and western Sierra Counties,
including Lordsburg, Deming, Hillsboro, and Hachita.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation will occur
later this evening as a band of heavy snow moves through. Light
snow will then fall off and on through the overnight hours and
into the day on Tuesday. Wind gusts around 30 mph will also
cause reduce visibility.
while traveling as roadways will become slick. Portions of
Interstate 10 may be impacted by snow. The latest road conditions
for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling
5 1 1.