High Wind Warning issued January 26 at 2:04AM CST until January 26 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. activity.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
