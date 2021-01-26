Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 2:40PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WITH STRONG WINDS MOVING ACROSS NEW MEXICO
AND WEST TEXAS…
At 240 PM rain…sleet and snow showers were moving eastward
across portions of west Texas and southern New Mexico. This
activity may produce wind gusts up to 50 mph along with
visibilities falling below a mile over a few areas. Icy slippery
roads are also possible. The high winds…rain…sleet and snow
may affect the El Paso…Las Cruces and Deming areas. Dangerous
driving conditions should be expected.
Comments