Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 2:40PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WITH STRONG WINDS MOVING ACROSS NEW MEXICO

AND WEST TEXAS…

At 240 PM rain…sleet and snow showers were moving eastward

across portions of west Texas and southern New Mexico. This

activity may produce wind gusts up to 50 mph along with

visibilities falling below a mile over a few areas. Icy slippery

roads are also possible. The high winds…rain…sleet and snow

may affect the El Paso…Las Cruces and Deming areas. Dangerous

driving conditions should be expected.