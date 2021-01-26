Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 1:49PM CST until January 26 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn
and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle.