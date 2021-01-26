Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 1:45PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland
Today…
.A winter storm system will continue moving through the
Borderland today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow.
Additional snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher
amounts will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM
Bootheel. Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers
through the day, with areas west of the Continental Divide
possibly receiving another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is
expected to come to an end later tonight. Winds will also gust
around 30 mph for much of the period creating patchy blowing
snow.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of the Sacramento Mountains in south central
New Mexico, including Mescalero and Cloudcroft.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur
this morning as a band of heavy snow moves through. Gusty
winds around 35 mph may create blowing snow and whiteout
conditions at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.