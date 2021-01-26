Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 1:45PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland

Today…

.A winter storm system will continue moving through the

Borderland today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow.

Additional snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher

amounts will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM

Bootheel. Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers

through the day, with areas west of the Continental Divide

possibly receiving another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is

expected to come to an end later tonight. Winds will also gust

around 30 mph for much of the period creating patchy blowing

snow.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of the Sacramento Mountains in south central

New Mexico, including Mescalero and Cloudcroft.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur

this morning as a band of heavy snow moves through. Gusty

winds around 35 mph may create blowing snow and whiteout

conditions at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.