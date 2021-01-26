Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 4:28AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland
Today…
.A winter storm system will continue moving through the Borderland
today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow. Additional
snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts
will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM Bootheel.
Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers through the
day, with areas west of the Continental Divide possibly receiving
another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is expected to come to
an end later tonight. Winds will also gust around 30 mph for much
of the period creating patchy blowing snow.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of the Sacramento Mountains in south central
New Mexico, including Mescalero and Cloudcroft.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur this
morning as a band of heavy snow moves through. Gusty winds
around 35 mph may create blowing snow and whiteout conditions at
times.
covered and potentially impassable in some places. Avoid travel if
possible, but keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency if you must travel. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained
by calling 5 1 1.