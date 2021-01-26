Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 4:28AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland

Today…

.A winter storm system will continue moving through the Borderland

today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow. Additional

snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts

will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM Bootheel.

Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers through the

day, with areas west of the Continental Divide possibly receiving

another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is expected to come to

an end later tonight. Winds will also gust around 30 mph for much

of the period creating patchy blowing snow.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of the Sacramento Mountains in south central

New Mexico, including Mescalero and Cloudcroft.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur this

morning as a band of heavy snow moves through. Gusty winds

around 35 mph may create blowing snow and whiteout conditions at

times.

covered and potentially impassable in some places. Avoid travel if

possible, but keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency if you must travel. The latest

road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained

by calling 5 1 1.