Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:45PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland
Today…
.A winter storm system will continue moving through the
Borderland today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow.
Additional snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher
amounts will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM
Bootheel. Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers
through the day, with areas west of the Continental Divide
possibly receiving another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is
expected to come to an end later tonight. Winds will also gust
around 30 mph for much of the period creating patchy blowing
snow.
* WHAT…Light snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches.
* WHERE…The eastern slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in
south central New Mexico.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation will occur
this morning as a band of heavy snow moves through. Otherwise,
light snow will fall off and on today through tonight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.