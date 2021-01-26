Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:45PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland

Today…

.A winter storm system will continue moving through the

Borderland today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow.

Additional snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher

amounts will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM

Bootheel. Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers

through the day, with areas west of the Continental Divide

possibly receiving another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is

expected to come to an end later tonight. Winds will also gust

around 30 mph for much of the period creating patchy blowing

snow.

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of the southwestern New Mexico lowlands in

Hidalgo, southern Grant, Luna, and western Sierra Counties,

including Lordsburg, Deming, Hillsboro, and Hachita.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts around 30 mph may result in

areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.