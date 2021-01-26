Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:28AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland

Today…

.A winter storm system will continue moving through the Borderland

today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow. Additional

snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts

will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM Bootheel.

Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers through the

day, with areas west of the Continental Divide possibly receiving

another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is expected to come to

an end later tonight. Winds will also gust around 30 mph for much

of the period creating patchy blowing snow.

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches.

* WHERE…The eastern slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in

south central New Mexico.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation will occur

this morning as a band of heavy snow moves through. Otherwise,

light snow will fall off and on today through tonight.

while traveling as roadways have become slick and snow-covered.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.