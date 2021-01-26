Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:28AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland
Today…
.A winter storm system will continue moving through the Borderland
today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow. Additional
snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts
will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM Bootheel.
Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers through the
day, with areas west of the Continental Divide possibly receiving
another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is expected to come to
an end later tonight. Winds will also gust around 30 mph for much
of the period creating patchy blowing snow.
* WHAT…Light snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches.
* WHERE…The eastern slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in
south central New Mexico.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation will occur
this morning as a band of heavy snow moves through. Otherwise,
light snow will fall off and on today through tonight.
while traveling as roadways have become slick and snow-covered.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.