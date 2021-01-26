Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:28AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Additional Snowfall Expected Across Portions of the Borderland
Today…
.A winter storm system will continue moving through the Borderland
today with gusty winds and scattered bands of snow. Additional
snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts
will be likely in the higher elevations and in the NM Bootheel.
Lowland locations will see scattered snow showers through the
day, with areas west of the Continental Divide possibly receiving
another inch or two of accumulation. Snow is expected to come to
an end later tonight. Winds will also gust around 30 mph for much
of the period creating patchy blowing snow.
* WHAT…Light snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of the southwestern New Mexico lowlands in
Hidalgo, southern Grant, Luna, and western Sierra Counties,
including Lordsburg, Deming, Hillsboro, and Hachita.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts around 30 mph may result in
areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
while traveling as roadways have become slick and snow-covered.
Portions of Interstate 10 may be impacted by snow. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.