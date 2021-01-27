Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 4:56AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
Clearing skies after yesterday’s winter storm are allowing low
temperatures early this morning to plummet in many areas. The
combination of clear skies, light winds and some snow pack in many
of these areas will drop temperatures into the single digits and
even below zero at many sites. Along the upper Gila River Valley,
several sites have already, or are threatening, to drop below
zero. Gila Hot Springs sits at 1 degree above zero, while Lake
Roberts sits at 2 degrees below zero. The east slopes of the Black
Range are quite chilly too, as Winston is currently at 2 degrees
above zero.
The Sacramento Mountains are not escaping the cold either as
several sites are at 8 to 15 degrees above zero. The desert
lowlands are chilling down to though temperatures are around 15 to
25 degrees above zero.
Here is a list of some of the colder sites as of 4 am…
Lake Roberts………….2 below.
Gila Hot Springs………1 above.
Winston………………2
Timberon……………..2
Mule Creek……………5
Piney Woods-Cloudcroft…6
Tyrone……………….7
North Silver City……..9
Weed…………………10
Spaceport America……..12
Mayhill………………13
Jornada Exp Range……..14
Just to note, these are current temperatures; there are still
about 2 or 3 hours to go for the actual morning low temperature,
and many of these sites will be several degrees colder than what
this list shows. Residents are urged to exercise caution this
morning and remember…protect the 4 Ps…people, pets, pipes, and
plants.
