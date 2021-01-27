Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 4:56AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

Clearing skies after yesterday’s winter storm are allowing low

temperatures early this morning to plummet in many areas. The

combination of clear skies, light winds and some snow pack in many

of these areas will drop temperatures into the single digits and

even below zero at many sites. Along the upper Gila River Valley,

several sites have already, or are threatening, to drop below

zero. Gila Hot Springs sits at 1 degree above zero, while Lake

Roberts sits at 2 degrees below zero. The east slopes of the Black

Range are quite chilly too, as Winston is currently at 2 degrees

above zero.

The Sacramento Mountains are not escaping the cold either as

several sites are at 8 to 15 degrees above zero. The desert

lowlands are chilling down to though temperatures are around 15 to

25 degrees above zero.

Here is a list of some of the colder sites as of 4 am…

Lake Roberts………….2 below.

Gila Hot Springs………1 above.

Winston………………2

Timberon……………..2

Mule Creek……………5

Piney Woods-Cloudcroft…6

Tyrone……………….7

North Silver City……..9

Weed…………………10

Spaceport America……..12

Mayhill………………13

Jornada Exp Range……..14

Just to note, these are current temperatures; there are still

about 2 or 3 hours to go for the actual morning low temperature,

and many of these sites will be several degrees colder than what

this list shows. Residents are urged to exercise caution this

morning and remember…protect the 4 Ps…people, pets, pipes, and

plants.