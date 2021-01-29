High Wind Warning issued January 29 at 10:22PM MST until January 30 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Tularosa Basin, East El Paso, the Otero and
Hudspeth Highlands, and Hueco Mountains.
* WHEN…Now until 8 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur from
midnight to 6 AM across east slopes and exposed ridges. A few
gusts to 70 MPH will be possible through mountain gaps. Areas of
blowing dust will be possible overnight.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.