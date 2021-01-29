High Wind Warning issued January 29 at 1:20PM MST until January 30 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Tularosa Basin, East El Paso, the Otero and Hudspeth

Highlands, and Hueco Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur from

midnight to 6 AM across east slopes and exposed ridges. A few

gusts to 70 MPH will be possible. Areas of blowing dust will

likely occur.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.