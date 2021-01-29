High Wind Warning issued January 29 at 1:20PM MST until January 30 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Tularosa Basin, East El Paso, the Otero and Hudspeth
Highlands, and Hueco Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur from
midnight to 6 AM across east slopes and exposed ridges. A few
gusts to 70 MPH will be possible. Areas of blowing dust will
likely occur.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
