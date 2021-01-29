High Wind Warning issued January 29 at 2:17PM CST until January 30 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments