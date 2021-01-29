High Wind Warning issued January 29 at 2:17PM CST until January 30 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson
County, and Chinati and Davis Mountainses.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds will make travel difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
