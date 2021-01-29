High Wind Warning issued January 29 at 2:17PM CST until January 30 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson

County, and Chinati and Davis Mountainses.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds will make travel difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.