High Wind Warning issued January 29 at 4:55AM MST until January 30 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Over most of the Sacramento Mountains. Highest gusts
mainly over exposed terrain above 8000 ft.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some light snow could fall after midnight,
causing blowing snow and lower visibilities.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
