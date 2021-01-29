Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 10:22PM MST until January 30 at 3:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of the area west of the Rio Grande Valley.
* WHEN…Now until 3 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds could produce some blowing
dust and lower visibilities, especially from Deming west along
I-10. Winds will subside by sunrise this morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.