Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 10:22PM MST until January 30 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of the lowlands from the Rio Grande Valley east.
* WHEN…Now until 8 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible.
Winds will subside shortly after sunrise as the system exits.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.