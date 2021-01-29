Skip to Content
January 30, 2021 6:13 am
Published 10:22 pm

Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 10:22PM MST until January 30 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Most of the lowlands from the Rio Grande Valley east.

* WHEN…Now until 8 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible.
Winds will subside shortly after sunrise as the system exits.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

