Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 10:22PM MST until January 30 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Most of the lowlands from the Rio Grande Valley east.

* WHEN…Now until 8 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible.

Winds will subside shortly after sunrise as the system exits.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.