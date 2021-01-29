Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 1:20PM MST until January 30 at 3:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Most of the area west of the Rio Grande Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds could produce some blowing
dust and lower visibilities, especially from Deming west along
I-10.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

