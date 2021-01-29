Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 4:55AM MST until January 30 at 3:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Most of the area west of the Rio Grande Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds could produce some blowing

dust and lower visibilities, especially from Deming west along

I-10.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.