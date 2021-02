Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.