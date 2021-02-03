Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 10:48PM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains above 7500′ and east slopes in

northeastern Otero County.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions will cause difficult

driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and

decorations may be blown around or damaged. Some evergreen trees

could have large branches broken.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.