Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 10:48PM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains above 7500′ and east slopes in
northeastern Otero County.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions will cause difficult
driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and
decorations may be blown around or damaged. Some evergreen trees
could have large branches broken.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.