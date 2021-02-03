Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 2:12PM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains above 7500′ and east slopes in

northeastern Otero County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be overnight

between 9PM Wednesday and 6AM Thursday. Windy conditions will

cause difficult driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor

objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged. Some

evergreen trees could have large branches broken.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.