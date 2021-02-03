Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 4:39AM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains above 7500′ and east slopes of the

Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 9PM

Wednesday and 6AM Monday. Windy conditions will cause difficult

driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and

decorations may be blown around or damaged. Some evergreen trees

could have large branches broken.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.