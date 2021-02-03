Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 4:39AM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains above 7500′ and east slopes of the
Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 9PM
Wednesday and 6AM Monday. Windy conditions will cause difficult
driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and
decorations may be blown around or damaged. Some evergreen trees
could have large branches broken.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
