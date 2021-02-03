Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 5:26AM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains above 7500′ and east slopes of
the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 9PM
Wednesday and 6AM Thursday. Windy conditions will cause
difficult driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor
objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged. Some
evergreen trees could have large branches broken.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.