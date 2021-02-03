Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 5:26AM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains above 7500′ and east slopes of

the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 9PM

Wednesday and 6AM Thursday. Windy conditions will cause

difficult driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor

objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged. Some

evergreen trees could have large branches broken.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.