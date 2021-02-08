Red Flag Warning issued February 8 at 2:33PM CST until February 8 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY
THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND
DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY…
.Above normal temperatures will combine with dry and windy
conditions to produce critical fire weather across the Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains and surrounding plains in Culberson County
this afternoon.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
EARLY TUESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20
FOOT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE
GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY…
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for the Guadalupe and Delaware mountains, as well
as Eastern Culberson county, which is in effect from Tuesday
afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Late this morning through early this evening for the
Red Flag Warning. Tuesday afternoon and early evening for the
Fire Weather Watch
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.