Red Flag Warning issued February 8 at 2:58AM CST until February 8 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY THIS

EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS OF 20

MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND

DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY…

.Above normal temperatures will combine with dry and windy

conditions to produce critical fire weather across the Guadalupe

and Delaware Mountains and surrounding plains in Culberson County

this afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Late this morning through early this evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* RFTI…3 to 6 or near critical to critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.