Red Flag Warning issued February 8 at 2:58AM CST until February 8 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY THIS
EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS OF 20
MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND
DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY…
.Above normal temperatures will combine with dry and windy
conditions to produce critical fire weather across the Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains and surrounding plains in Culberson County
this afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Late this morning through early this evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* RFTI…3 to 6 or near critical to critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
