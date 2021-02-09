Red Flag Warning issued February 9 at 2:08PM CST until February 9 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY
THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND
DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY…
.Above normal temperatures will combine with dry and windy
conditions to produce critical fire weather across the Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains and surrounding plains in Culberson County
this afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has cancelled the
Fire Weather Watch.
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Afternoon through early this evening
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical to critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.