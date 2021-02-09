Special Weather Statement issued February 9 at 2:42PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

An expansive area of surface high pressure mostly originating from

the Yukon Territory will continue to feed unusually cold air into

West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Initially the frigid air

will make weak pushes through Friday with periods of freezing fog,

freezing drizzle, and even light freezing rain possible into

morning hours for areas mainly along and north of I-20 through

Thursday. The strong push of cold air will 1st occur Friday night

then is likely to be aggressively re-enforced during the day

Saturday when high temperatures do not get above freezing across

a good part of the Permian Basin. On Sunday and Monday mornings

record low temperatures are likely to be broken across a good part

of the area as temperatures plummet into the single digits in many

areas north of I-20 and 15-25 degrees to the south. Widespread

highs Sunday and Monday will range from the mid teens to mid 20s

north of the Pecos River and from the mid 20s to the mid 30s

across much of the Trans Pecos. Wind chills reading will be very

cold with some sub-zero readings possible. In addition there are

some signs that significant snow will be possible across much of

the area starting Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Arctic

cold fronts are notoriously difficult to forecast with respect to

timing and the forecast may still change some before the coldest

air arrives early this weekend.

Prepare now for the arrival of very cold air. Very cold

conditions may burst pipes and may cause harm to pets left

outside, sensitive plants, and any particularly cold sensitive

livestock. Make sure they are properly sheltered and fed.

Low wind chills could cause frostbite. Dress in layers and cover

your head if you plan on being outside. Remember to dress in

layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged

periods of time unless necessary. If you have travel plans keep

an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case

you become stranded.

