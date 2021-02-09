Special Weather Statement issued February 9 at 2:42PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
An expansive area of surface high pressure mostly originating from
the Yukon Territory will continue to feed unusually cold air into
West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Initially the frigid air
will make weak pushes through Friday with periods of freezing fog,
freezing drizzle, and even light freezing rain possible into
morning hours for areas mainly along and north of I-20 through
Thursday. The strong push of cold air will 1st occur Friday night
then is likely to be aggressively re-enforced during the day
Saturday when high temperatures do not get above freezing across
a good part of the Permian Basin. On Sunday and Monday mornings
record low temperatures are likely to be broken across a good part
of the area as temperatures plummet into the single digits in many
areas north of I-20 and 15-25 degrees to the south. Widespread
highs Sunday and Monday will range from the mid teens to mid 20s
north of the Pecos River and from the mid 20s to the mid 30s
across much of the Trans Pecos. Wind chills reading will be very
cold with some sub-zero readings possible. In addition there are
some signs that significant snow will be possible across much of
the area starting Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Arctic
cold fronts are notoriously difficult to forecast with respect to
timing and the forecast may still change some before the coldest
air arrives early this weekend.
Prepare now for the arrival of very cold air. Very cold
conditions may burst pipes and may cause harm to pets left
outside, sensitive plants, and any particularly cold sensitive
livestock. Make sure they are properly sheltered and fed.
Low wind chills could cause frostbite. Dress in layers and cover
your head if you plan on being outside. Remember to dress in
layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged
periods of time unless necessary. If you have travel plans keep
an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case
you become stranded.
