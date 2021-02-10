Special Weather Statement issued February 10 at 3:47AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
An expansive area of surface high pressure mostly originating from
the Yukon Territory will continue to feed unusually cold air into
West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Initially the frigid air
will make weak pushes through Friday with periods of freezing fog,
freezing drizzle, and even light freezing rain possible into
morning hours for areas mainly along and north of I-20 through
Thursday. The strong push of cold air will 1st occur Friday night
then is likely to be aggressively re-enforced during the day
Saturday when high temperatures do not get above freezing across
a good part of the Permian Basin. On Sunday and Monday mornings
record low temperatures are likely to be met or broken across a
good part of the area as temperatures plummet into the single
digits and teens in many areas north of I-20 and 15-25 degrees to
the south in most areas. Widespread highs Sunday and Monday will
range from the mid teens to upper 20s north of the Pecos River
and from the lower 30s to 40s across much of the Trans Pecos.
Wind chills reading will be very cold with some sub-zero readings
possible. In addition there are some signs that accumulating snow
will be possible across much of the area starting Sunday night
through Monday afternoon. Arctic cold fronts are notoriously
difficult to forecast with respect to timing and the forecast may
still change some before the coldest air arrives early this
weekend.
Prepare now for the arrival of very cold air. Very cold
conditions may burst pipes and may cause harm to pets left
outside, sensitive plants, and any particularly cold sensitive
livestock. Make sure they are properly sheltered and fed.
Low wind chills could cause frostbite. Dress in layers and cover
your head if you plan on being outside. Remember to dress in
layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged
periods of time unless necessary. If you have travel plans keep
an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case
you become stranded.
