Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 11 at 8:34AM CST until February 11 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to 1 mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eastern Culberson, and
Davis Mountains Foothills and including the I-10 and I-20 split.
* WHEN…Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
