Special Weather Statement issued February 11 at 2:56PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

Upper level energy combined with a strong cold front will bring

the chance for accumulating snows across the portions of the Otero

Mesa, the Tularosa Basin, and much of Hudspeth county. The lower

elevations of El Paso county will likely see minor accumulations.

The upper level energy will approach early to midday Sunday, with

rain showers across El Paso, and a mix of rain and snow farther

east. Any mix of rain and snow will quickly transition to all

snow, some moderate at times, across the Otero Mesa and Hudspeth

county, with a mix of rain and snow for El Paso. Moderate to

heavy snowfall rates, combined with breezy to windy conditions,

especially late Sunday afternoon through midnight Sunday night,

will cause significant reductions in visibility, slick roads, and

dangerous driving conditions. El Paso could see a brief period of

moderate snow Sunday evening and early overnight.

As the snow diminishes late Sunday night into Monday morning,

total snow accumulations look to be on the order of 2 to 4 inches

across the Otero Mesa, portions of the Tularosa Basin adjacent to

the west slopes of the Sacramento mountains (Alamogordo), and

portions of Hudspeth county. A trace to up to 2 inches will be possible

across El Paso.

The other hazard with this system will be the frigid airmass.

Temperatures will begin to free fall during the afternoon and evening

hours Sunday, especially east of El Paso, as the strong cold

front pushes through. By the evening, temperatures will likely be

around freezing across El Paso with teens and 20s elsewhere.

Single digit temperatures are expected east across the Otero Mesa

and Hudspeth county with teens elsewhere heading into Monday

morning. Additionally, the winds are forecast to be breezy during

this time, adding to the wind chill factor, which will be in the

single digits to teens from El Paso up to the Tularosa basin and 0

to -10 degrees across the Otero Mesa and the higher terrain of

Hudspeth county. Any standing water from rain will freeze making

for slick roadways and possible hazardous travel, especially on

bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways.

Continue to monitor the forecast for updates along with watches,

warning, and advisories. Travel impacts are likely.