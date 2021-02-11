Special Weather Statement issued February 11 at 2:56PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
Upper level energy combined with a strong cold front will bring
the chance for accumulating snows across the portions of the Otero
Mesa, the Tularosa Basin, and much of Hudspeth county. The lower
elevations of El Paso county will likely see minor accumulations.
The upper level energy will approach early to midday Sunday, with
rain showers across El Paso, and a mix of rain and snow farther
east. Any mix of rain and snow will quickly transition to all
snow, some moderate at times, across the Otero Mesa and Hudspeth
county, with a mix of rain and snow for El Paso. Moderate to
heavy snowfall rates, combined with breezy to windy conditions,
especially late Sunday afternoon through midnight Sunday night,
will cause significant reductions in visibility, slick roads, and
dangerous driving conditions. El Paso could see a brief period of
moderate snow Sunday evening and early overnight.
As the snow diminishes late Sunday night into Monday morning,
total snow accumulations look to be on the order of 2 to 4 inches
across the Otero Mesa, portions of the Tularosa Basin adjacent to
the west slopes of the Sacramento mountains (Alamogordo), and
portions of Hudspeth county. A trace to up to 2 inches will be possible
across El Paso.
The other hazard with this system will be the frigid airmass.
Temperatures will begin to free fall during the afternoon and evening
hours Sunday, especially east of El Paso, as the strong cold
front pushes through. By the evening, temperatures will likely be
around freezing across El Paso with teens and 20s elsewhere.
Single digit temperatures are expected east across the Otero Mesa
and Hudspeth county with teens elsewhere heading into Monday
morning. Additionally, the winds are forecast to be breezy during
this time, adding to the wind chill factor, which will be in the
single digits to teens from El Paso up to the Tularosa basin and 0
to -10 degrees across the Otero Mesa and the higher terrain of
Hudspeth county. Any standing water from rain will freeze making
for slick roadways and possible hazardous travel, especially on
bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways.
Continue to monitor the forecast for updates along with watches,
warning, and advisories. Travel impacts are likely.
Comments