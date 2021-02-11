Special Weather Statement issued February 11 at 2:56PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

Upper level energy combined with a strong cold front will bring

the chance for accumulating snows across the Sacramento mountains,

including both east and west slopes Sunday and Sunday night.

The upper level energy will approach early to midday Sunday, with

snow beginning. Any mix of rain and snow across the lower

elevations will quickly transition to all snow, some heavy at

times, into the evening and overnight hours Sunday. Heavy snowfall

rates, especially midday Sunday through midnight Sunday night,

will cause significant reductions in visibility, slick roads, and

dangerous driving conditions.

As the snow diminishes Monday morning, total snow accumulations

look to be on the order of 6 to 10 inches across the Sacramento

mountains (a few higher amounts up to 12 inches possible given

the fluffy nature of the snow).

The other hazard with this system will be the frigid airmass.

Temperatures will begin to free fall during the afternoon and

evening hours Sunday as the strong cold front pushes through. By

the evening, temperatures will be in the teens with single digits

by Monday morning. Although the winds are not forecast to be

particularly strong, any elevated breezes will add to the wind

chill factor, which will be between 0 and -10 degrees, especially

late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Below freezing high temperatures are expected Monday afternoon as

the storm system pulls away.

Continue to monitor the forecast for updates along with watches,

warning, and advisories. Travel impacts are likely.