Special Weather Statement issued February 11 at 2:56PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
Upper level energy combined with a strong cold front will bring
the chance for accumulating snows across the Sacramento mountains,
including both east and west slopes Sunday and Sunday night.
The upper level energy will approach early to midday Sunday, with
snow beginning. Any mix of rain and snow across the lower
elevations will quickly transition to all snow, some heavy at
times, into the evening and overnight hours Sunday. Heavy snowfall
rates, especially midday Sunday through midnight Sunday night,
will cause significant reductions in visibility, slick roads, and
dangerous driving conditions.
As the snow diminishes Monday morning, total snow accumulations
look to be on the order of 6 to 10 inches across the Sacramento
mountains (a few higher amounts up to 12 inches possible given
the fluffy nature of the snow).
The other hazard with this system will be the frigid airmass.
Temperatures will begin to free fall during the afternoon and
evening hours Sunday as the strong cold front pushes through. By
the evening, temperatures will be in the teens with single digits
by Monday morning. Although the winds are not forecast to be
particularly strong, any elevated breezes will add to the wind
chill factor, which will be between 0 and -10 degrees, especially
late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Below freezing high temperatures are expected Monday afternoon as
the storm system pulls away.
Continue to monitor the forecast for updates along with watches,
warning, and advisories. Travel impacts are likely.
Comments