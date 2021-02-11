Special Weather Statement issued February 11 at 8:51PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
A strong arctic cold front has brought cold temperatures to the
area, which will only continue to dive over the weekend with many
locations becoming bitterly cold by Monday morning. Lows in the
20s and 30s tonight will steadily drop through Monday morning when
readings bottom out in the teens to near zero. Wind chill
readings will fall below zero degrees across southeastern New
Mexico and almost all of West Texas making hypothermia a serious
threat to people and animals.
Along with these bitterly cold temperatues will come the
possibility of wintry precipitation. Tonight areas of freezing fog
and freezing drizzle will be seen east of the Guadalupe and Davis
Mountains which could create slick sidewalks and overpasses.
Friday night an upper level disturbance will bring a modest chance
for freezing rain and snow with some light accumulations but the
event expected to make a major impact should arrive Sunday and
Sunday night. It is still too far out to determine the details of
the storm, but several inches of snow is possible for much of the
area and combined with windy conditions could create a very
serious hazard for life and property. The snow should end Monday
but bitterly cold temperatures mean conditions are not likely to
improve until Tuesday.
Take precautions now if you have not already done so to protect
animals and property. Caution should be exercised when traveling
especially Sunday into Monday when road conditions are expected to
be at their worst. You can stay up to date with the latest
forecast by visiting our website at www.weather.gov/maf, listening
to our NOAA Weather Radio broadcast, by following National
Weather Service Midland on Facebook and Twitter, and by following
your local media outlets. New Mexico road conditions can be found
at dot.state.nm.us and Texas road conditions can be found at
drivetexas.org.
