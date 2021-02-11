Special Weather Statement issued February 11 at 8:51PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

A strong arctic cold front has brought cold temperatures to the

area, which will only continue to dive over the weekend with many

locations becoming bitterly cold by Monday morning. Lows in the

20s and 30s tonight will steadily drop through Monday morning when

readings bottom out in the teens to near zero. Wind chill

readings will fall below zero degrees across southeastern New

Mexico and almost all of West Texas making hypothermia a serious

threat to people and animals.

Along with these bitterly cold temperatues will come the

possibility of wintry precipitation. Tonight areas of freezing fog

and freezing drizzle will be seen east of the Guadalupe and Davis

Mountains which could create slick sidewalks and overpasses.

Friday night an upper level disturbance will bring a modest chance

for freezing rain and snow with some light accumulations but the

event expected to make a major impact should arrive Sunday and

Sunday night. It is still too far out to determine the details of

the storm, but several inches of snow is possible for much of the

area and combined with windy conditions could create a very

serious hazard for life and property. The snow should end Monday

but bitterly cold temperatures mean conditions are not likely to

improve until Tuesday.

Take precautions now if you have not already done so to protect

animals and property. Caution should be exercised when traveling

especially Sunday into Monday when road conditions are expected to

be at their worst. You can stay up to date with the latest

forecast by visiting our website at www.weather.gov/maf, listening

to our NOAA Weather Radio broadcast, by following National

Weather Service Midland on Facebook and Twitter, and by following

your local media outlets. New Mexico road conditions can be found

at dot.state.nm.us and Texas road conditions can be found at

drivetexas.org.