Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:03AM CST until February 12 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FREEZING FOG CAUSING ICY CONDITIONS ACROSS
THE AREA THIS MORNING…
.Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue to cause
icy conditions on area roads this morning. Slow down and leave
plenty of space in front of you. Even though temperatures will
remain below freezing today, conditions should improve by early
afternoon.
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and freezing fog. Visibilities below 1
mile possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle and fog will cause travel
difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
