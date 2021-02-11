Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:03AM CST until February 12 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FREEZING FOG CAUSING ICY CONDITIONS ACROSS

THE AREA THIS MORNING…

.Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue to cause

icy conditions on area roads this morning. Slow down and leave

plenty of space in front of you. Even though temperatures will

remain below freezing today, conditions should improve by early

afternoon.

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and freezing fog. Visibilities below 1

mile possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle and fog will cause travel

difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited

visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.