Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:07PM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN…SOUTHEAST NEW

MEXICO…AND MUCH OF THE TRANS PECOS THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR

A WINTRY MIX…

…ANOTHER WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY

BRINGING SNOW AND BITTER COLD…

.Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue to

cause icy conditions on area roads and elevated surface through

this evening. However late tonight through Monday morning a

wintry mix will develop with a strong possibility of impacting

parts of I-10 and I-20. Another storm system will bring snow,

blowing snow and bitter cold wind chills to the region Sunday into

Monday morning.

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix.

Visibilities below 1 mile possible. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches possible. Wind chills below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST /11 AM

MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Saturday

night through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle and fog will cause travel

difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited

visibilities, and use caution while driving. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.