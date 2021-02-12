Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:07PM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN…SOUTHEAST NEW
MEXICO…AND MUCH OF THE TRANS PECOS THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR
A WINTRY MIX…
…ANOTHER WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
BRINGING SNOW AND BITTER COLD…
.Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue to
cause icy conditions on area roads and elevated surface through
this evening. However late tonight through Monday morning a
wintry mix will develop with a strong possibility of impacting
parts of I-10 and I-20. Another storm system will bring snow,
blowing snow and bitter cold wind chills to the region Sunday into
Monday morning.
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix.
Visibilities below 1 mile possible. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches possible. Wind chills below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST /11 AM
MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Saturday
night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle and fog will cause travel
difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.