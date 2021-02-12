Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:07PM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN…SOUTHEAST NEW

MEXICO…AND MUCH OF THE TRANS PECOS THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR

A WINTRY MIX…

…ANOTHER WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY

BRINGING SNOW AND BITTER COLD…

.Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue to

cause icy conditions on area roads and elevated surface through

this evening. However late tonight through Monday morning a

wintry mix will develop with a strong possibility of impacting

parts of I-10 and I-20. Another storm system will bring snow,

blowing snow and bitter cold wind chills to the region Sunday into

Monday morning.

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, wintry mix. Additional

ice accumulations of near a tenth of an inch. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST /11 AM

MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Saturday

night through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Expect very icy and snow packed roads, sidewalks,

and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel conditions are

also expected across the area. Some roads could become

impassable. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 15

below zero could result in hypothermia or frostbite if

precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.